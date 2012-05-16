(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that firm is seeking two cargoes of 92- or 95-octane gasoline)

SINGAPORE May 16 Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 30,000 tonnes of gasoline and gasoil for delivery in May and June as the country's sole oil refinery will begin a shutdown on Wednesday, traders said.

The company is seeking two 10,000 tonnes cargoes of 92- or 95-octane gasoline for delivery into Cat Lai terminal in Ho Chi Minh City over May 26-30 and June 11-15.

It is also seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery from June 6-10.

The tender closes on May 18 with same-day validity. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)