BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ FY net profit rises to EUR 29.1 mln
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
HANOI Nov 14 Vietnam's Saigon Securities Incorp
* Q3 net profit nearly doubled from the same period in 2013 to 188 billion dong ($8.83 million)
* Revenue during July-September surged 136 percent from a year earlier to 417.9 billion dong
* SSI is Vietnam's top brokerage by market share on the country's main stock exchange and is 10.03-percent owned by Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc, according to Thomson Reuters data Further company coverage: ($1=21,290 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 30.1 million zlotys ($7.6 million) versus loss 2.6 million zlotys year ago
BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 21 The European Commission is seeking to crack down on states using regulatory shortcuts to lure business from Britain and said on Tuesday it is considering a more powerful securities watchdog to counter fragmentation after Brexit.