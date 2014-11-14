HANOI Nov 14 Vietnam's Saigon Securities Incorp

* Q3 net profit nearly doubled from the same period in 2013 to 188 billion dong ($8.83 million)

* Revenue during July-September surged 136 percent from a year earlier to 417.9 billion dong

* SSI is Vietnam's top brokerage by market share on the country's main stock exchange and is 10.03-percent owned by Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc, according to Thomson Reuters data Further company coverage: ($1=21,290 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)