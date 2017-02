MUMBAI, Sept 22 State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to spend 143.4 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) in the current fiscal year ending March on capacity expansion projects, the company said on Thursday.

The investment is part of the company's programme to expand total steelmaking capacity at its five integrated plants across India to 21.4 million tonnes by March 2013.

The investment will be on several projects to add blast furnaces, cold rolling mills and coke oven batteries, it said in a statement.

($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)