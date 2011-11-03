NEW DELHI Nov 3 Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the country's largest domestic steel producer, saw second-quarter profits hit by high input costs, particularly due to the price of imported coal, Chairman C.S. Verma said on Thursday.

SAIL reported net profit for the quarter to end-September of 4.95 billion rupees ($100.6 million), less than half its profit for the same period a year ago, and below market forecasts of 8.56 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.185 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)