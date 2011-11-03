Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
NEW DELHI Nov 3 Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the country's largest domestic steel producer, saw second-quarter profits hit by high input costs, particularly due to the price of imported coal, Chairman C.S. Verma said on Thursday.
SAIL reported net profit for the quarter to end-September of 4.95 billion rupees ($100.6 million), less than half its profit for the same period a year ago, and below market forecasts of 8.56 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.185 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian federal prosecutors asked a court on Monday to reimpose preventive measures against two key suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield, which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension funds.
LIMA, Feb 6 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu might sell an "important" amount of bonds this year to help finance the $3.5 billion expansion of its Talara refinery, the energy and mines minister said on Monday.