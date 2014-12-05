* Bidders for more than twice the number of shares on offer
* Retail investors bid for 2.5 times shares on offer
* Govt plans to raise $9.5 bln in FY2015 from divestments
(Adds offer details, comments)
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, Dec 5 India's ambitious programme this
fiscal year to sell off government stakes in companies got a
boost on Friday, as an offer to sell 5 percent in a steelmaker
to raise $275 million saw investors bidding for twice the number
of shares on sale.
The strong response from investors to the sale of shares in
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) could improve
prospects for other divestments, including a stock offering in
Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner.
Still, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems likely to miss a
target to raise $9.5 billion from divestments in the fiscal year
ending in March, as resistance from staff unions and investor
worries about some company-specific issues delay the process.
The fundraising from the divestment programme is crucial for
the federal government to meet its budget deficit target of 4.1
percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year.
Prior to the SAIL offering, the government had raised about
$8.4 million, less than one thousandth of its target, by selling
some of its shares to employees of two state companies, and not
to institutional and retail investors.
"It is a good sign, and the government will be confident of
mobilising substantial funds for the pending divestments," said
R.K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Asset Management,
referring to investors' response to the SAIL share sale.
The offering from SAIL, India's second-biggest steelmaker,
got bids for more than 418 million shares at the close, more
than double the 206.5 million shares on offer, according to
stock exchange data.
Retail investors, who got a 5 percent discount to the bid
price, subscribed for more than 2.5 times the number of shares
on offer, with institutions bidding for nearly 2 times the
allotted shares.
"People have accepted this disinvestment in a positive
manner ... that itself is a good achievement on the part of the
government," Gupta said.
With the sale of a 5 percent stake in SAIL, the government's
stake in the steelmaker has come down to 75 percent.
Other divestments in the pipeline include a 10 percent stake
in Coal India and a 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp
Ltd. At their current market prices, these two could
help New Delhi raise two-thirds of its divestment target.
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Mark Potter)