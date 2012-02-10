LONDON Feb 10 Triple Olympic gold
medallist Ben Ainslie was given the green light on Friday to
compete at the 2012 London Games when he escaped further
punishment for confronting a TV crew at the world championships
last year.
The five-times world Finn champion was disqualified from the
Perth competition for "gross misconduct" in December after
boarding a media boat and remonstrating with the crew for
impeding his progress.
Ainslie was quoted by British media as saying he feared the
Royal Yachting Association (RYA) might impose a further penalty
that could thwart his Olympic hopes.
British sailing's governing body decided, however, that the
original sanction was sufficient.
"It would not be appropriate for the tribunal to impose a
penalty over and above that imposed by the international jury at
the event," the RYA said in a statement.
Ainslie, 35, has won two Olympic Finn golds and one in the
Laser Dinghy.
