LISBON May 27 Spain's Telefonica were
struggling at the back of the main fleet and facing the prospect
of losing their long-held Volvo Ocean Race lead after getting
the worst of the weather for much of Leg 7 across the Atlantic.
At 1000 GMT on Sunday, a week after the fleet left Miami,
the team skippered by Iker Martinez, an Olympic gold medallist
in 2004 and one of Spain's leading hopes for 2012, were down in
fifth place, with no obvious way of making up lost ground,
French team Groupama, who trail Telefonica by seven points,
were also struggling just ahead of them in fourth but the two
other teams in with a chance of outright victory were on the
shoulders of surprise leaders Abu Dhabi, a boat that has proved
slower at key moments throughout the race.
Resurgent American team Puma, winners of the last two legs
and now just 14 points off the lead, looked best positioned to
the southwest of the leaders, with Camper, a point closer on the
overalls standings, around 20 miles behind them.
Telefonica, who looked untouchable in winning the first
three legs, now need to finish in the top three to be sure of
holding on to top spot with just two more legs to go.
"There's always a chance but it's going to have to come our
way soon," said Telefonica's Jordi Calafat, another of the
team's Olympic gold medallist (Barcelona, 1992).
"There are four boats in front and we have to see if we can
get past some of them. At the moment, it looks like there'll be
another weather front coming our way. Let's see if anything
changes."
With around four days left to sail in the current leg the
race is still finely balanced, around seven months after the
start.
The teams will have completed over 39,000 nautical miles in
the round-the-world race, held every three years, by the time
they finish in Galway, Ireland in July.
Overall standings after six of nine offshore legs: 1
Telefonica (Spain) 165 points, 2. Groupama (France) 158, 3.
Camper (Spain/New Zealand) 152, 4. Puma (U.S.) 151, 5. Abu Dhabi
(U.A.E.) 74, 6. Sanya (China) 27.
