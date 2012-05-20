MIAMI May 20 Tropical storm Alberto lay in wait
for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet on Sunday, threatening a
potentially boat-breaking reception to leg 7 across the Atlantic
from Florida to Portugal.
The six-strong regatta departed Miami in almost windless
conditions which restricted speeds to just a few knots but that
was all set to change with Alberto promising wind speeds of 83
kilometres (51 miles) per hour and seven-metre (23 feet) waves.
The race was tantalisingly poised with overall leaders Team
Telefonica, skippered by London Olympics gold medal contender
Iker Martinez, protecting a seven-point advantage over French
crew Groupama.
Just 14 points separates the leading four boats, a tiny gap
with leg wins worth 30 points apiece.
The pressure seemed to be telling on Telefonica who have now
blown two consecutive in-port races in Itajai, Brazil and Miami
after Martinez's crew made navigational errors in both.
Jules Salter, who helped guide Abu Dhabi to victory in
Saturday's Miami in-port race, believes the storm front could
help propel his team through the early stages of the Atlantic
crossing to Lisbon.
"In some ways it's quite good," he said. "It's giving us
some downwind conditions so we're kind of cutting the corner and
probably sailing a more direct route that we would have done if
the storm wasn't there.
"The closer we can get to it the better, it will give us a
bit of a catapult out of the way."
The 39,000 nautical mile race, which visits five continents
and four oceans during the nine-month round-the-world marathon,
is due to finish in Galway, Ireland on July 7.
