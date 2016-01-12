Jan 12 Sailun Jinyu Group :

* Says to issue up to 206.9 A shares of its common stock through private placement, at 7.25 yuan per share, to five parties including Macrolink

* Says to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in total for use in two tyre projects and operation funds

* Says Macrolink's stake in the company will be 6.6 percent

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2xuiXl; dwz.cn/2xujit

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)