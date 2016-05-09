May 9 SAILUN JINYU GROUP CO.,LTD.:

* Says the co adjusts private placement plan, due to the company's dividend payment for 2015

* Says new plan is to issue up to 461.5 million new shares instead of 206.9 million shares

* Says issue price was amended to 3.25 yuan per share from 7.25 yuan per share

