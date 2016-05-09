UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 SAILUN JINYU GROUP CO.,LTD.:
* Says the co adjusts private placement plan, due to the company's dividend payment for 2015
* Says new plan is to issue up to 461.5 million new shares instead of 206.9 million shares
* Says issue price was amended to 3.25 yuan per share from 7.25 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jgRdu
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.