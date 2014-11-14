Nov 14 J Sainsbury Plc

* Places 450 million stg senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2019

* Net proceeds will be used to refinance sainsbury's £190 million convertible bonds redeemed in july 2014

* Bonds will be issued at 100 pct of their principal amount

* Conversion price has been set at 352.76 pence, a 32.5% premium to reference share price