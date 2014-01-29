UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 29 British grocer J Sainsbury said Justin King has decided to step down in July 2014 after 10 years as chief executive and will be succeeded by Mike Coupe, currently the Group Commercial Director.
The firm said King will depart after the annual shareholders' meeting on July 9.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources