UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, June 11 Mike Coupe, chief executive of British supermarket Sainsbury's, has been acquitted by an Egyptian court of all charges brought against him.
The case relates to a legal dispute brought against Sainsbury's and Coupe by Amr el-Nasharty, with whom the firm entered into a joint venture in 1999.
Coupe had contested a two-year jail sentence handed down in absentia by an Egyptian court in September.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.