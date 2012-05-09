LONDON May 9 J Sainsbury, Britain's No. 3 grocer, met forecasts with a 7 percent rise in year profit, helped by the popularity of its own label ranges and its convenience store, internet and non-food offers all growing ahead of the wider market.

Chief executive Justin King said on Wednesday that although the wider economic situation remained uncertain he expected the firm to make further progress in 2012/13.

Sainsbury has said it is well placed to benefit from the roster of summer events -- Euro 2012 soccer, the Queen's diamond jubilee, the Olympics and the Paralympics.

The group, which trails market leader Tesco and Wal-Mart's Asda by annual sales, said its profit before tax and one-off items was 712 million pounds ($1.15 billion) in the year to March 17.

That compared with analyst forecasts in a range of 666-717 million pounds, with a consensus of 701 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 665 million pounds in 2010/11.

Sales rose 6.8 percent to 24.5 billion pounds, while the dividend was increased 6.6 percent to 16.1 pence.

Sainsbury has been benefiting from the success of its "basics" and "Taste the Difference" ranges, and "Brand Match" pricing promotion.

It has also been boosted by a drive to open stores outside its heartlands in the south of England and an expansion online as well as into convenience shops and non-food ranges like clothing and homewares. ($1 = 0.6196 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)