* Plans 5 pct space growth in 2012/13, capex of 1 bln stg

* 2011/12 profit 712 mln stg vs f'cst 666-717 mln stg

* Dividend raised 6.6 pct to 16.1 pence

* CEO sees 2012 UK consumer backdrop similar to 2011

* Shares up 1 pct (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, May 9 J Sainsbury, Britain's No.3 grocer, has followed market leader Tesco in slowing its expansion, as even the country's powerful supermarket groups feel the chill from a prolonged period of sluggish consumer spending.

Many of Britain's retailers are struggling as shoppers' grapple with higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, and worry about job security, a shaky housing market and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

A survey on Wednesday showed British retail sales posted their biggest fall in more than a year last month, while cards and gifts chain Clinton Cards said it expected to enter administration, a form of protection from creditors.

Grocers have fared better than most stores thanks to their focus on low prices and Sainsbury's posted year profit at the top end of forecasts as it lured shoppers with its cheaper own brand foods and gained market share in general merchandise.

But supermarkets have also seen sales growth slow sharply from a few years ago, with Tesco - which sells a higher proportion of discretionary non-food goods than Sainsbury's - issuing a shock profit warning in January.

Sainsbury's said it was planning gross space growth of about 5 percent, or around 1 million square feet, and capital expenditure of about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) for its 2012/13 financial year, below market expectations of 1.1 million sq ft and 1.1 billion pounds respectively.

"That'll be the fourth biggest year of footage growth Sainsbury's has ever had. It just so happens that the three biggest years were the last three," chief executive Justin King told reporters, pointing out the firm has added 22 percent to space over three years.

In 2011/12 the firm opened around 1.4 million sq ft of gross new space, spending 1.24 billion pounds.

Finance chief John Rogers said Sainsbury's move was unrelated to Tesco's decision last month to rein in expansion plans for its British business.

"We think our investment pipeline is very distinct from that of the industry," he said.

But analysts said the move could signal the end of the race for space in the UK supermarket industry.

"Focus across the sector will now shift to increasing shareholder returns, which is good news for share prices," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.

TOP END OF EXPECTATIONS

Shares in Sainsbury's were up 1 percent at 304.3 pence at 1145 GMT after the firm reported a 7 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 712 million pounds for the year ended March 17.

That compared with analyst forecasts in a range of 666-717 million pounds, with a consensus of 701 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 665 million pounds in 2010/11.

Sales rose 6.8 percent to 24.5 billion pounds, while the dividend was increased 6.6 percent to 16.1 pence.

Sainsbury's has outperformed Tesco in part due to the popularity of its "basics" and "Taste the Difference" own-brand ranges, as well as its "Brand Match" promotion, which matches competitors' prices on branded goods.

The group, which also competes with Wal-Mart's Asda and Wm Morrison, has benefited as well from expansion into growth areas like convenience stores and Internet shopping.

Tesco has stepped up promotions and vouchers as it seeks to regain lost share and industry No.4 Morrison's said last week it would sit back from this activity.

"What we see happening is no more than the cut and thrust of the market that's been the case for many years," said King.

He expected the consumer backdrop in 2012 would be much like 2011.

"But we do have some reasons to be cheerful in the UK," he said, highlighting the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, the Queen's diamond jubilee, the Olympics and the Paralympics.

"People will be very tight between the events but when the events come along there will be opportunities for national celebration ... and that's an opportunity for grocery retailers."

Data last month showed Britain is back in recession, prompting fears of a fresh fall in consumer confidence, while high oil prices have raised doubts about whether inflation will continue to fall back from last year's highs.

($1 = 0.6196 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)