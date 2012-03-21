* Q4 lfl sales ex fuel up 2.6 pct vs f'cst up 2.1 pct
* Says outperforming market and gaining market share
* Says summer events provide growth opportunity
* Shares up 3 pct
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, March 21 J Sainsbury Plc,
Britain's third-biggest supermarket group, beat forecasts for
fourth quarter sales growth as it won market share, including
from ailing industry leader Tesco Plc.
Shares in Sainsbury's, which lags Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
Asda and Tesco by annual revenue, rose 3 percent on
Wednesday after it said sales at stores open more than a year
increased 2.6 percent, excluding fuel, in the 10 weeks to March
17.
That beat analysts' average forecast of 2.1 percent,
according to a company poll, and was slightly higher than its
performance in the previous quarter.
"We continue to outperform the market and gain market
share," Chief Executive Justin King told reporters, pointing to
the success of Sainsbury's "Brand Match" pricing promotion and
sales from its fresh food counters, which he said were "growing
faster than at any other retailer."
He also highlighted sales from its convenience stores, as
well as online, which was growing at more than 20 percent, and
growth in non-food items ahead of the market.
Sainsbury's peers are yet to report on periods which
significantly overlap. However, market share data has shown the
firm at or near the front of the sector in recent months, while
Tesco has lost ground.
In January Tesco issued its first profit warning in living
memory and last week it parted company with the head of its UK
business.
Shares in Sainsbury, up 9 percent over the last six months,
were up 9.9 pence at 315.2 pence at 1041 GMT, valuing the
business at 5.89 billion pounds ($9.34 billion).
"We believe Sainsbury should keep its sales momentum over at
least the next couple of quarters," said Espirito Santo
Investment Bank analyst Caroline Gulliver.
King said Sainsbury was well placed to benefit from the
nation's roster of summer events, though he did not quantify any
anticipated uplift.
"We think there are some reasons in the year ahead to be
cheerful, the (Queen's) Diamond Jubilee, the Olympics and the
Paralympics, the first and last of which we have sponsorship
association with, are wonderful opportunities for us and our
customers to celebrate," he said.
"We expect these to underpin our performance going forward."
King did, however, caution that the economic climate was
likely to remain challenging.
He said 10 percent sales growth in the firm's 'basics' range
and 20 percent sales growth in its upmarket 'Taste the
Difference' range reflected consumers "saving money so that they
can still enjoy special food and special occasions rather than
any loosening of household budgets."
Many British retailers have struggled over the last year as
consumers grappled with inflation, muted wage growth, government
austerity measures, worries about job security, a stagnant
housing market and the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
However, on Tuesday official data showed UK inflation edged
down in February to its lowest level in over a year, keeping
hopes alive that the squeeze on Britons' finances will ease this
year.
Later on Wednesday British finance minister George Osborne
steps up to give his Budget speech for 2012-12.
Separately on Wednesday shares in British video games
retailer Game were suspended after it said its equity
was worthless.
Reuters Insider interview with Sainsbury's Chief Financial
Officer John Rogers - reut.rs/GDR2yX
($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Keiron
Henderson)