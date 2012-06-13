LONDON, June 13 J Sainsbury, Britain's
third-largest supermarket group, posted a rise in first-quarter
sales, with its performance boosted by shoppers loosening the
purse strings to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.
The firm, which lags Wal-Mart Store Inc's Asda and
industry leader Tesco by market share, said on
Wednesday it outperformed the market and it was well placed to
continue to do so, despite expecting the market to remain
competitive.
Sainsbury's said sales at stores open over a year, excluding
fuel, rose 1.4 percent in the 12 weeks to June 9.
Although that fell within analyst forecasts of growth of 1
to 2.25 percent, according to a Reuters poll of seven, it
represents a slowdown from growth of 2.6 percent in the fourth
quarter of the 2011-12 year.
Sainsbury's performance looks good relative to Tesco, which
on Monday posted a 1.5 percent fall in first-quarter underlying
sales. However, that is partly explained by Tesco's
first-quarter period not including the Jubilee holiday.
Sainsbury's overall UK sales rose 3.6 percent.
