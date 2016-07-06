UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 6 The fall in the British pound since Britain voted to leave the European Union will not necessarily mean higher prices for shoppers, the chief executive of supermarket Sainsbury's said on Wednesday.
"It is not certain we will see inflationary pressures passed on to customers," Mike Coupe told the company's annual shareholders meeting, noting that supermarkets might absorb higher cost prices due to competitive pressures.
"It is difficult to judge how it will play out. Things may change in future, commodity prices could come down, exchange rates could change," he said, noting that Sainsbury's is hedged against volatile commodity prices and currencies. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources