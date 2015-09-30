* Lifts full-year profit outlook
* Shares jump up to 14.7 percent
* Shares in Tesco and Morrisons also rise
* Sainsbury's underlying sales fall for 7th straight quarter
* CEO highlights encouraging signs of improvement
(Adds CEO, investor, analyst comment, updates shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Sept 30 British supermarket Sainsbury's
raised its profit forecast and posted
better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, sending its
shares soaring on hopes the worst may be over for the battered
sector.
Sainsbury's, which has shown greater resilience to
competition from discounters Aldi and Lidl than its "big four"
British rivals, said underlying sales fell in the second quarter
to the end of September, but not by as much as feared.
The supermarket said that meant it was on course to beat the
average analyst forecast of 548 million pounds ($831 million)
for 2015-16 underlying pretax profit, sending its shares up 14.7
percent, the biggest intraday rise since February 2007.
After two years of sector downgrades, the upbeat readout
also boosted the shares of rivals Tesco and Morrisons
by up to 5.4 percent and 6.8 percent respectively. Asda,
the other big four supermarket, is owned by Wal-Mart.
One of Sainsbury's major institutional shareholders welcomed
the "very solid" update. "No fireworks, just running a tight
ship in a tough, but stabilising, environment," he said.
Sainsbury's sales at stores open more than a year fell 1.1
percent, excluding fuel, in the 16 weeks to Sept. 26. That was a
seventh quarterly decline in a row thanks to fierce competition
with rivals that has contributed to lower prices.
Analysts had on average expected a decline of 1.3 percent
after a 2.1 percent fall in the first quarter.
Sainsbury's Chief Executive Mike Coupe highlighted volume
growth of just over 1 percent and an increase in transactions.
"The two things are pretty encouraging and a slight
improvement on the previous quarter ... The trend's in the right
direction," he told reporters.
He also noted the decline in average basket spend in
supermarkets had continued to stabilise.
"But you can't get away from the fact that it continues to
be a very challenging trading environment and the competitive
dynamics haven't gone away," he said.
DEFLATION PERSISTS
Coupe does not expect deflation, which he said was 1.5 to 2
percent in the quarter, to abate until the early part of 2016 at
the earliest.
Sainsbury's said it now expects 2015-16 profit to be
"moderately ahead" of analyst forecasts, although it will still
be down from the 681 million pounds made in 2014-15.
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said this was a change of
tone from Sainsbury's.
"It has tried to take a cautious message up to now, that it
will go 'toe to toe' with whatever price investment anyone else
makes. That it is talking up guidance is now showing they are
more confident in their strategic position," he said.
Coupe's strategy, outlined in November, sought to stem the
flow of shoppers to discounters with price cuts and improvements
to product quality and availability and customer service,
financed by cost savings and dividend reductions.
Critics argue the quarterly improvement does not detract
from the big strategic issues Sainsbury's faces: deflation,
intensifying competition, wages and other cost increases.
And some argue the shadow of Tesco looms large.
"We do still harbour a particular concern that should
(Tesco) 'get its act together', then Sainsbury may be
particularly vulnerable to attrition," said Shore Capital
analyst Clive Black.
Earlier this month, Morrisons posted a 2.4 percent fall in
second quarter like-for-like sales. In August Asda reported a
4.7 percent slump in underlying sales for its first quarter,
describing the fall as its "nadir". Tesco will give an update on
its second quarter on Oct. 7.
($1 = 0.6596 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Kate Holton
and David Clarke)