LONDON Aug 18 British supermarket chain
Sainsbury's is to extend a price matching scheme to
online orders, the latest salvo in an escalating industry price
war.
The company, which trails market leader Tesco and
is battling with Wal-Mart's Asda to be Britain's
second-largest grocer, said on Tuesday that it would expand its
Brand Match scheme to online orders from Aug. 19.
The scheme, which was launched in stores in 2011, works by
comparing Sainsbury's prices with similar branded groceries at
Asda. If Asda is cheaper on a basket of at least 10 items
Sainsbury's customers receive a money-off coupon for the
difference that can be redeemed against their next shop.
The sales and profits of Britain's so called Big Four
grocers, which also include Morrisons, have been dented
by a fierce price war as the success of discounters Aldi
and Lidl has prompted them to slash
prices and improve service. They have also been hurt by record
commodity-led deflation.
When Sainsbury's launched Brand Match it compared its prices
against both Asda and market leader Tesco. However, it
stopped comparisons with Tesco last October, arguing that Asda
was seen as the benchmark on price.
News of the move came before Asda published second-quarter
results on Tuesday.
In June Sainsbury's posted a sixth straight quarter of
falling underlying sales but said it believed that its strategy
was working.
Sainsbury's share price has fallen by 19 percent over the
past year.
