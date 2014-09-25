LONDON, Sept 26 British grocer Sainsbury's
said on Friday that from Oct. 2 it will only benchmark
prices with Wal-Mart's Asda, no longer including
troubled market leader Tesco in its price comparison
scheme.
Sainsbury's "Brand Match" programme tots up prices of
comparable brands in shoppers' trollies. If shoppers could have
paid less at Asda they receive a coupon for the difference.
A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said the move reflected
customer research which showed that "Asda is seen as the
benchmark on price."
The move forms part of a prices strategy from Sainsbury's
that has seen it lower the regular prices of products across its
grocery business.
The spokeswoman said Sainsbury's had lowered base prices on
about 1,200 lines over the last 18 months. She declined to say
what the firm's total investment in prices had been over that
period.
Sainsbury's, which is battling with Asda to be Britain's No.
2 grocer, saw a nine-year run of quarterly sales growth come to
an end in the fourth quarter of its 2013-14 financial year and
posted another quarterly decline in sales in the first quarter
of its 2014-15 year.
Second quarter sales data will be published on Oct. 1, the
first sales numbers to be presented by new Chief Executive Mike
Coupe, who succeeded Justin King in July.
Industry data published on Tuesday showed Sainsbury's sales
fell 1.8 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept. 14 in an overall
grocery market growing at its slowest rate for more than 20
years.
On Monday Tesco was rocked by an accounting scandal, sending
its shares sliding.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)