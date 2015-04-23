UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 23 British supermarket Sainsbury's said on Thursday it planned to cut 800 jobs as part of a restructuring of its store operations.
It said the proposals, which would see the loss of department and deputy manager positions, would help achieve some of the 500 million pounds ($750 million) of cost savings being made over the next three years that were set out in the company's strategic review last November. ($1 = 0.6667 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.