BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON Oct 1 Britain's J Sainsbury cut its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday after trading fell sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by competition in a UK grocery market growing at its slowest pace for more than 20 years.
The group, which trails troubled market leader Tesco and is battling with Wal-Mart Stores' Asda to be the UK's No. 2 grocer, said sales at stores open a year fell 2.8 percent, excluding fuel, in the 16 weeks to Sept. 27, its fiscal second quarter.
That compared to analysts' forecasts of down 3-4 percent and a fall of 1.1 percent in the first quarter.
The trading update is the first to be presented by new Chief Executive Mike Coupe, who succeeded Justin King in July.
Sainsbury's total second quarter sales fell 0.8 percent, excluding fuel.
The firm said it now expected its like-for-like sales in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half. Previously it was forecasting a small rise. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7