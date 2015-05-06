* Posts first statutory pretax loss since 2005
* Also posts first underlying profit fall in a decade
* CEO sees no let up in tough trading conditions
* Shares fall 4 pct
(Adds more comments from CEO, updates shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, May 6 British supermarket Sainsbury's
posted its first annual loss in a decade, hurt by
property writedowns, deflation and an industry price war, and
warned investors not to expect trading conditions to improve any
time soon.
Chief Executive Mike Coupe said on Wednesday he expected
deflation to persist in the grocery market for the rest of 2015
and possibly into 2016, and did not rule out further price cuts
beyond the 150 million pounds ($227 million) net investment
already committed to this financial year.
"The big unknown is the extent to which our competitors may
or may not choose to invest in price ... We will match them
toe-to-toe," he told reporters.
Shares in Sainsbury's, already down 14 percent over the last
year, fell a further 4 percent.
The firm, along with rivals Tesco, Asda and
Morrisons, is grappling with record food price deflation
and cutting prices to stem the flow of shoppers to discounters
Aldi and Lidl.
All are also having to adapt as consumers shop more
frequently and locally, and buy more online.
"The underlying pressures of the industry will remain from a
deflation point of view and therefore you would expect that the
underlying sales growth of the industry will be negative for the
foreseeable future," said Coupe.
Industry data on Wednesday showed sales fell at all of
Britain's big four grocers in the last three months.
Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said Sainsbury's may not
have reached the end of its profit downgrade cycle.
"In particular, we are concerned that a revitalising Tesco
may hit Sainsbury's trading patterns," he said, referring to
signs of turnaround at Britain's biggest retailer.
Sainsbury's made an underlying pretax profit of 681 million
pounds in the year to March 14, ahead of analysts' average
forecast of 659 million but down 14.7 percent from the 798
million made the year before.
After booking 753 million pounds of exceptional charges
announced alongside half-year results in November, mainly due to
a write down of the value of its property to reflect the
deterioration in market conditions, Sainsbury's posted a
statutory pretax loss of 72 million pounds.
Last month, property write downs were a major factor in
Tesco reporting an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds, one of the
biggest in British corporate history.
Sainsbury's sales fell 0.9 percent to 26.1 billion pounds,
while sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, fell 1.9
percent. However, the firm noted encouraging signs of volume and
transaction growth in the fourth quarter as its price cuts
kicked in.
Sainsbury's set out a plan in November to reduce capital
expenditure, costs and dividends to finance lower prices.
Coupe reckons these, simpler promotions and a focus on
product quality and innovation, as well as expansion of
non-food, online and convenience businesses, can combat the
threat from discounters and Tesco.
"We have the financial resources to exercise that plan and
if anything we have more confidence today that that's the case
than six months ago," he said.
Sainsbury's is paying a full-year dividend of 13.2 pence per
share, down 23.7 percent, in line with previous guidance.
($1 = 0.6594 pounds)
(Editing by Neil Maidment and Mark Potter)