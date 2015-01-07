* Q3 like-for-like sales down 1.7 pct, excluding fuel
* Forecasts Q4 underlying sales down about 2 pct
* Prices cut on over 700 products
* Tesco expected to announce price cuts on Thursday
* Shares reverse early gains
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 7 Strong demand for premium foods
and clothing helped British grocer J Sainsbury to beat
Christmas sales forecasts, though it continued to lose market
share to discounters and warned of another tough year for
mainstream supermarkets.
The company, which trails troubled market leader Tesco
and Wal-Mart Stores' Asda by annual sales, said
on Wednesday it expected falling grocery prices and intensifying
competition to offset the benefits of an improving economy.
While shoppers' disposable incomes have been increasing,
helped by lower fuel prices, there has not been a corresponding
pick up in food sales, Chief Executive Mike Coupe said.
"It's undoubtedly the case that customers have a little bit
more money in their back pocket. They are choosing currently to
spend that on other items," he told reporters.
Britain's main supermarket groups have been hit hard by the
rise of discounters such as Aldi and Lidl, and are also
struggling to adapt to changing shopping patterns as customers
buy more online and locally rather than at out-of-town stores.
Sainsbury's said sales excluding fuel at stores open more
than a year fell 1.7 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 3, its
fiscal third quarter.
That was better than a second-quarter drop of 2.8 percent
and analysts' forecasts for a decline of 2.5-4.4 percent, helped
by demand for its premium "Taste the Difference" food range, as
well as a 10 percent rise in clothing sales and a 16 percent
increase in sales at convenience stores.
But analysts said Sainsbury's remained vulnerable to a fight
back from Tesco, whose new chief executive is expected to unveil
price cuts on Thursday, and noted it was still losing share to
discounters and upmarket chain Waitrose.
Lidl said this week sales rose more than 20 percent
year-on-year over Christmas, while Waitrose posted a 2.8 percent
increase in same-store sales.
"The group does not seem to be in control of its own destiny
to our minds. In particular, we harbour concerns that
Sainsbury's is under-performing the sector when the market
leader Tesco is also behind the curve," said Shore Capital
analyst Clive Black.
Shares in the 145-year-old Sainsbury's, down 36 percent
during the last year, were 1.2 percent lower at 231.72 pence by
1155 GMT, reversing early gains.
"Sainsbury's numbers were better than expected but I am not
a buyer of the stock for now, as top line guidance remains
unchanged," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
Sainsbury's forecast same-store sales would fall about 2
percent in its fourth quarter.
PRICE WAR
Until early last year Sainsbury's had been outperforming its
main rivals, reporting nine unbroken years of sales growth with
a strategy focused on own-brand products, the quality,
provenance and ethical credentials of its food, and on expanding
its fast-growing convenience and online businesses.
Compared with Tesco, it also excelled operationally, with
clean and uncluttered stores, as well as good product
availability and customer service.
But it has now posted four straight quarters of falling
sales amid an escalating price war.
Asda said on Tuesday it was investing 300 million pounds
($454 million) in the first quarter of 2015 to cut prices on
2,500 lines, while No.4 player Morrisons is also
lowering prices.
Sainsbury's said in November it would cut costs, dividends
and new store openings to fund an extra 150 million pound
investment in lower prices.
This week, it cut prices on more than 700 products,
including meat, fish and poultry.
"Whatever happens we will invest in price, we will remain
matching our competitors toe to toe," said Coupe.
($1 = 0.6605 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Neil Maidment and Sudip Kar-Gupta;
Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)