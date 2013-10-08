LONDON Oct 8 British consumers are likely to
have less disposable income this time next year, the boss of one
of the UK's largest supermarkets said on Tuesday, casting
further doubt on the speed of economic recovery.
Official data and surveys have shown an improving outlook
for UK consumer spending, which generates about two-thirds of
gross domestic product, but retailers remain wary as inflation
continues to outstrip wage rises.
"In 12 months time I think we'll be sitting here saying
inflation's running at about 3 percent and average wages have
gone up about 1 percent. So net on average a couple of percent
out of peoples' incomes," said Justin King, chief executive of
Sainsbury's, the UK's third largest supermarket.
"The reality is whatever happens, I think, in the economic
backdrop, we're not going to see a sea change in the amount of
money that consumers have to spend," he told a grocery industry
conference.
King said it was an individual's personal circumstances that
determined how they felt about the future.
"If they change their view about the future they might start
making purchases that require a long term positive view," he
said.
King said that on Friday the Society of Motor Manufacturers
and Traders (SMMT) reported the highest number of September new
car sales for more than five years.
"It seems to me that's likely to reflect people being a
little bit more optimistic about their personal circumstance,
keeping a job for two or three years," he said.
Separately on Tuesday industry data showed growth in British
retail sales slowed for a second consecutive month in September.
Last week Sainsbury's met forecasts with a pick-up in
quarterly sales driven by growth at local convenience stores and
online, outperforming rivals including market leader Tesco
.