LONDON Oct 2 J Sainsbury, Britain's
third-biggest grocer, met forecasts with a pick-up in quarterly
sales driven by growth at local convenience stores and online,
outperforming rivals including market leader Tesco.
The group, which trails Tesco and No. 2 player Wal-Mart's
Asda by annual revenue, said on Wednesday sales at
stores open over a year rose 2.0 percent, excluding fuel, in the
16 weeks to Sept. 28, its fiscal second quarter.
The outcome, a 35th consecutive quarter of underlying sales
growth, compares with analysts' forecasts of a rise of 1.5-2.8
percent and first quarter growth of 0.8 percent.
Sainsbury's performance was ahead of flat second quarter UK
like-for-like sales at Tesco.
Online and smaller local convenience stores are the two
fastest growing areas in the grocery sector as shopping habits
change. Consumers are increasingly using the internet to shop
and high fuel prices are discouraging trips to town centres and
out-of-town malls.
Sainsbury's online grocery sales rose by over 15 percent in
its second quarter, while convenience store sales increased 20
percent as customers topped up more often during the warm summer
weather, the firm said.
Total sales for the second quarter rose 4.6 percent
excluding fuel.
Sainsbury's whose current grocery market share is at a near
decade high of 16.6 percent, just behind Asda, has also
benefited from the success of its "Brand Match" pricing
initiative, growth of own-brand sales and a big push into
non-food areas such as kitchen electricals and cookware.
According to market researcher Kantar Worldpanel, Sainsbury
was the only one of Britain's "big four" grocers, which also
includes No. 4 Morrisons, to increase its market share
over the last year.
Sainsbury's Chief Executive Justin King said the firm was
"ideally placed to perform well coming into the key Christmas
period".
Shares in Sainsbury's, up 13 percent over the last year,
closed Tuesday at 390.2 pence, valuing the business at around
7.4 billion pounds ($11.99 billion).