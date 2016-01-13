* Sainsbury's says takeover of Home Retail compelling
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 13 Sainsbury's, Britain's
second-biggest supermarket, said on Wednesday a takeover of Home
Retail was strategically compelling but insisted it
would not overpay for the owner of the Argos household goods and
Homebase do-it-yourself chains.
Sainsbury's is considering whether to make a second approach
for Home Retail after an initial cash and shares offer, made in
November, was rejected. Under British takeover rules it has
until Feb. 2 to make a firm offer or walk away.
On Wednesday the grocer published a 21-page presentation to
further explain the rationale of the proposed deal, which
centres around accelerating its growth strategy by getting its
hands on Argos's home delivery and digital expertise.
The presentation accompanied a better than expected trading
statement for the key Christmas quarter.
Sainsbury's has not disclosed the value of its cash and
shares approach. Media reports say it offered about 1.1 billion
pounds ($1.59 billion) but some Home Retail investors want 1.6
billion pounds or 200 pence a share.
Shares in Home Retail, which were trading at about 100 pence
prior to news of the approach last week, were up 4.9 percent at
148.9 pence at 1151 GMT.
Sainsbury's shares are down about 4 percent since it
revealed its approach, with some investors questioning its
logic.
"It's a transaction that is not at any price," Chief
Executive Mike Coupe told reporters.
"We have a view on what we can afford to pay, what makes
sense from a financial point of view. What makes sense for our
shareholders."
He said investor feedback had been "pretty balanced".
Coupe dismissed concerns expressed by some analysts and
investors that there was little overlap between Sainsbury's and
Argos customers.
"The crossover between the customer base, the idea that
somehow they are mutually exclusive is just not right," he said,
noting 40 percent of British households shop at both.
Coupe declined to comment on Sainsbury's plans for the
Homebase chain. Analysts think it would be sold on.
"I suspect that most Sainsbury's holders are wobbly enough
about the deal's rationale and merit that they really will not
tolerate Sainsbury's paying up for Home Retail," said a major
institutional investor in both companies.
Cato Stonex, fund manager at THS Partners, which owns 2.7
percent of Home Retail's equity, said he did not want to sell,
seeing potential for the firm to be worth closer to 400 pence a
share at the completion of Argos's turnaround plan.
"From Sainsbury's point of view, it's very clever," he said.
BEAT FORECASTS
Sainsbury's also reported on Wednesday that its sales at
stores open over a year fell 0.4 percent, excluding fuel, in the
15 weeks to Jan. 9, its fiscal third quarter, ahead of analysts'
average forecast of down 0.7 percent and a second quarter
decline of 1.1 percent.
Sainsbury's has shown greater resilience to competition from
discounters Aldi and Lidl than its big four rivals - Tesco
, Wal-Mart's Asda and Morrisons - but
has still endured eight straight quarters of declining
underlying sales, hurt by industry deflation, including its own
price cuts.
The firm said it benefited from an increase in the number of
transactions its customers were undertaking, and the volume of
products bought as shoppers traded up to more premium products,
such as its "Taste the Difference" range.
Moves to narrow the price gap with discounters, improve
product availability and customer service have also found favour
with consumers, as did an advertising campaign featuring Mog the
cat.
Sainsbury's now expects second-half like-for-like sales to
be better than the first. Previously it had expected a similar
performance.
On Tuesday industry data showed Sainsbury's was the best
performer of the big four over Christmas on a total sales basis.
However, Morrisons reported a surprise rise in underlying sales
it is own trading update.
($1 = 0.6922 pounds)
