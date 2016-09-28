LONDON, Sept 28 Sainsbury's, Britain's
second biggest supermarket, on Wednesday reported another drop
in quarterly underlying sales and cautioned that it did not
expect a change to competitive market conditions any time soon.
The firm, which earlier this month completed its 1.4 billion
pounds ($1.82 billion) takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail
, said sales at stores open over a year fell 1.1
percent, excluding fuel, in the 16 weeks to Sept. 24, its fiscal
second quarter.
That was very slightly better than analysts' average
forecast of down 1.2 percent and compared to a first quarter
fall of 0.8 percent.
The firm said the decline was driven by food price deflation
but highlighted like-for-like transaction growth across all
channels and total volume growth.
"We expect the market to remain competitive and the effect
of the devaluation of sterling remains unclear," said Chief
Executive Mike Coupe.
"However, Sainsbury's is well positioned to navigate the
changing marketplace and we are confident that our strategy will
enable us to continue to outperform our major peers."
($1 = 0.7682 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)