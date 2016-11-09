Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON Nov 9 British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday reported a third straight decline in first half profit, hurt by a fall in sales that partly reflected its own price cuts.
The UK's second biggest supermarket, which in September completed a 1.4 billion pound ($1.75 billion) takeover of Argos owner Home Retail, made an underlying pretax profit of 277 million pounds for the 28 weeks to Sept. 24, down 10.1 percent from the 308 million pounds made in the same period last year.
First half underlying sales fell 1.0 percent, with the second-quarter outcome, reported in September, down 1.1 percent.
Sainsbury's said the market remained competitive, with pricing pressure continuing to squeeze margins.
"The full impact of the devaluation of sterling on retail prices is as yet uncertain. However, we are well placed to navigate the external environment and remain focused on delivering our strategy," it said. ($1 = 0.8022 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.