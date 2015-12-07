Dec 7 Sainsbury's Bank Plc, a unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc, appointed David Jones as chief customer officer.

He will lead the bank's newly formed customer division and join its board of directors, Sainsbury's said on Monday.

Jones joins from Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc. He was chief commercial officer of Moneysupermarket.Com since 2013, according to its website. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)