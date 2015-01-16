Jan 16 Saint-Gobain SA :

* Says it has no intention of making an offer for the remaining shares of Sika

* There will be no reduction in Sika's business portfolio, and Saint-Gobain will not be contributing its mortar business

* Expects to generate annual synergies of at least 150 million euros ($172.79 million) to 180 million euros because of the tie-up with Sika

* Current development and financial policies of Sika will be confirmed