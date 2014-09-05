UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Saint-Gobain
* Says to set up joint venture with Central Glass in Indonesia to manufacture and distribute automotive glass
* Each group will have a 50-percent stake in the new company
* Plant to be built east of Jakarta, scheduled to come on stream in 2016 with annual production capacity of 500,000 windshields Source text: bit.ly/1pQZeo1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources