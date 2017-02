PARIS Aug 31 French construction materials group Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) plans to invest $100 million to build a plant in the United States to supply chemicals used in oil and gas wells.

The new facility will be built on a 28-hectare site in Saline County, Arkansas, and will produce proppants -- chemicals that hold wells open after hydraulic fracturing to improve their performance --, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saint-Gobain plans to start work on the plant by the end of the year, with production expected to begin in late 2012, it said. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)