PARIS Oct 25 French building materials group Saint-Gobain on Tuesday confirmed its full-year targets as it posted a better-than-expected 2.6 percent rise in third-quarter sales.

"Despite a more challenging environment in the last few months of this year, we confirm our full-year targets of robust organic growth and a double digit rise in operating income," Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said in a statement.

The world's largest construction materials company said sales in the third quarter rose to 10.75 billion euros ($14.9 billion), up 2.6 percent from 10.48 billion a year earlier, beating expectations of an average of 10.66 billion in a Reuters poll of 5 analysts. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)