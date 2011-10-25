PARIS Oct 25 French building materials group
Saint-Gobain on Tuesday confirmed its full-year
targets as it posted a better-than-expected 2.6 percent rise in
third-quarter sales.
"Despite a more challenging environment in the last few
months of this year, we confirm our full-year targets of robust
organic growth and a double digit rise in operating income,"
Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said in a statement.
The world's largest construction materials company said
sales in the third quarter rose to 10.75 billion euros ($14.9
billion), up 2.6 percent from 10.48 billion a year earlier,
beating expectations of an average of 10.66 billion in a Reuters
poll of 5 analysts.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting By Elena Berton, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)