PARIS, April 28 Construction materials group Saint-Gobain reported steady first-quarter sales and maintained its objectives for this year, including its plan to win control of Swiss chemicals firm Sika.

The French group said it saw continued upbeat trends in Asia and emerging countries, and that while business in Western Europe was dampened by the downturn in the French market, it saw good growth in the UK, Scandinavia and Spain.

Construction markets were robust in North America, but roofing volumes fell as the stockpiling typically seen at the beginning of the year did not emerge.

"Over the rest of the year, we expect to see a gradual improvement, particularly in Germany and in roofing in the US," it said in a statement.

"Construction markets in France will remain challenging in 2015. In this setting and thanks to our ongoing cost cutting programme, we can confirm our objective of a further like-for-like improvement in operating income," the firm said.

First-quarter sales were down 0.2 percent from a year earlier at 9.87 billion euros ($10.83 billion) and down 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Geert De Clercq)