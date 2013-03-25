BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
PARIS, March 25 French building materials company Saint-Gobain said on Monday it is closing a glass windscreen factory in Belgium at a cost of 263 jobs as it grapples with the effects of Europe's shrinking auto market.
The factory, located in the southern Belgian town of Auvelais, is a supplier to a Ford car-assembly plant in eastern Belgium that the U.S. automaker plans to shutter by the end of 2014.
The debt crisis has severely hit the auto sector in Europe, where new car registrations have declined 24 percent in the last five years.
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027