* Q1 sales up 3.7 pct to 10.2 billion euros
* Confirms target of moderate organic growth in 2012
* Sales prices up 2.4 pct in Q1
PARIS, May 3 French building materials group
Saint-Gobain on Thursday reported a
bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales driven by
price hikes and a strong U.S. residential construction market,
confirming its 2012 outlook.
Sales in the three months to March 31 rose 3.7 percent on a
reported basis to 10.2 billion euros ($13.4 billion), beating an
average of 9.89 billion from a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
On a comparable basis, sales rose 1.9 percent, while
like-for-like growth was 0.9 percent.
The rebound in U.S. residential construction, along with the
weaker euro, helped counter a slacker business in Europe, where
harsh weather conditions disrupted construction activities in
February, and a slowdown in Asia.
The company - which produces a wide range of materials
including insulation, roofing, glass bottles and plastic film
used in e-readers - also passed on higher prices to customers to
offset rising raw material and energy costs.
Prices advanced 2.4 percent in the first quarter, after a
2.7 percent rise in 2011, it said.
Saint-Gobain, whose origins date back to the 1660s when it
made mirrors for the royal palace in Versailles, said it was
still targeting moderate organic growth in 2012, while operating
income and profitability should prove resilient.
The company's shares, which have risen around 7 percent
since the start of 2012 after a 30 percent decline last year,
closed 0.4 percent lower at 31.87 euros before the earnings
release, giving the company a market capitalisation of 16.7
billion euros.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton)