* Confirms 2013 goals

* Sees operating profit recovery in H2

* Confident of Verallia North America sale by year end

* H1 operating profit down 15.7 pct to 1.26 bln eur

PARIS, July 24 French building materials firm Saint-Gobain said it expected a gradual recovery in the second half of the year as it posted a drop in first-half earnings.

The group, which makes materials used in roofing and insulation as well as flat glass, was hit last year by the economic slowdown in Europe, which put a damper on the construction and renovation market.

Saint-Gobain has also faced shrinking flat glass sales as auto production in Europe and the solar panel market shrank.

"We expect trading to gradually improve in the second half, based on the trends already observed in the three months to June 30 and can therefore confirm our target of a recovery in operating income in the second half," Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said in a statement.

Operating profit dropped 15.7 percent in the first six months of the year to 1.26 billion euros ($1.67 billion), leading to a 28 percent decline in net profit to 332 million.

Sales in the period, which were hit by fewer working days and poor weather, slid 3.8 percent to 20.77 billion euros, below an average ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S consensus of 21.19 billion euros from a poll of seven analysts.

VERALLIA SALE

Chalendar said Saint-Gobain was confident the sale of its Verallia North America glass packaging unit would close by the end of 2013, despite U.S. antitrust authorities' opposition.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in early July that it had filed a complaint aimed at stopping Ireland's Ardagh Group proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of the unit, which makes jam jars and drinks bottles for the U.S. market.

"We are working with Ardagh to address the questions raised by the regulator. We still expect to close this transaction before year-end," Chalendar told reporters.

Saint-Gobain plans to exit the low-margin business and focus on higher-margin building materials operations.

Shares in Saint-Gobain, which have gained around 12 percent of their value in the last three months after the company predicted a gradual recovery in its activities, closed up 1.9 percent at 33.98 euros before the release of the results.