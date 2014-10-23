* Q3 sales 10.37 bln euros, stable on like-for-like basis
* Sees 5-10 pct rise in like-for-like operating income
* To step up cost cutting in 2015, no figures given
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, Oct 23 Saint-Gobain said on
Thursday it expected operating income to rise 5 to 10 percent
this year on a like-for-like basis as it cuts costs and
investment to cope with a worsening environment in its home
market of France.
Europe's biggest supplier of building materials said sales
fell 3.3 percent in the third quarter but were flat on a
like-for-like basis, as a construction slump in France offset
continued growth in North America and emerging markets.
"The decline in the new-build market in France will continue
to affect performance. The outlook in Germany remains
uncertain," the company said in a statement.
Saint-Gobain said that to cope with this tough environment
it would continue to cut costs, raise sales prices and would
also adjust its capital expenditure this year below the 1.5
billion euros ($1.9 billion) initially planned.
It said that for now it would carry out its cost-cutting
measures as planned to achieve savings of 450 million euros this
year, but next year it would go beyond the 350 million euros of
savings it had previously targeted.
A company spokeswoman said the group would provide detailed
figures during its annual results presentation in February.
Saint-Gobain, founded in 1665 to make mirrors for the royal
court of Versailles, supplies materials used in roofing and
insulation as well as glass for windows and car windshields.
The group, which makes more than two thirds of its sales in
Europe, has suffered from depressed construction and car
markets. It has been betting on cost savings, innovation and a
recovery in the United States to improve profits this year.
Saint-Gobain said it had benefited from a smaller currency
impact on sales than a year ago but that like-for-like revenue
growth had slowed in the quarter and volumes fell 0.5 percent.
Its performance was weighed down by a decline in Germany and
a 3.3 percent drop in business in France, which accounts for a
quarter of its sales and where housing starts are at their
weakest level in 16 years.
Quarterly sales stood at 10.37 billion euros. Analysts at
Jefferies and Deutsche Bank had respectively expected sales of
10.298 and 10.283 billion.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
David Clarke)