BRIEF-Sphero raises $23.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
PARIS, June 7 Buyout firm Apollo Global Management has won the bidding for Saint-Gobain's Verallia glass bottle making unit with a 2.95 billion euro ($3.27 billion) offer, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Sunday, saying the deal would be made official soon.
Les Echos newspaper carried a similar report that put the price at over 2.8 billion euros.
A spokeswoman for building materials group Saint-Gobain declined to comment beyond saying the sale process was ongoing.
Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said last week the group had received five firm offers with financing in place for Verallia and that he hoped to complete the sale of the unit in the third quarter.
A Bloomberg report on Saturday said Apollo was the front runner, and that a deal could be announced as early as Monday. ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by David Evans)
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
* Held its final close for Cerberus Institutional Partners VI, L.P, raising $4 billion of commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: