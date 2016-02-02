MILAN Feb 2 Italian oil services group Saipem
said on Tuesday it would appeal an Algerian court
ruling ordering one of its units to pay a 34,000 euro ($37,104)
fine for allegedly inflating prices on contracts to build a gas
pipeline.
The market is closely monitoring Saipem's various legal
cases, hoping for signs of reprieve after a fall in orders as
oil majors cut investments following a slump in the oil price.
The company, which is jointly controlled by oil major Eni
and state lender fund FSI, is also in the midst of a
highly-dilutive 3.5 billion euro rights issue as it seeks to
turn its business around and ensure survival.
Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach awarded a Saipem unit
the contract to build a gas pipeline called GK3 in 2009. The
contract was worth about 433.5 million euros, according to
Saipem's rights issue prospectus.
Saipem said on Tuesday the court of Algiers alleges that
Saipem Contracting Algerie inflated prices "on contracts awarded
by a public company engaged in industrial and commercial
activities, taking advantage of the authority or influence of
representatives of said company".
The Italian group denied any price inflation above market
rates occurred and expects the payment of the fine to be
suspended once it has presented its appeal.
The company added that the court had granted Saipem's
request to unfreeze two of its bank accounts, which have been
blocked since 2010 in connection with the trial and which hold
the equivalent of around 82 million euros.
Saipem said Sonatrach had reserved the right to claim
payment of damages it allegedly suffered in a separate civil
proceeding, but no such claim had been presented so far.
The company's legal problems in Algeria are not limited to
the GK3 contract.
In October, Saipem and five people were ordered by a Milan
judge to stand trial on charges it paid intermediaries 197
million euros to win contracts worth 8 billion euros with
Sonatrach.
Saipem said at the time there were no grounds for the
company to be held liable.
Among Saipem's other legal disputes is the cancellation by
Gazprom of the South Stream gas pipeline project which Saipem
had won contracts to build. In its rights issue prospectus the
contractor said it was asking the Russian energy giant to pay it
760 million euros for termination of the contract.
