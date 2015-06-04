* Banks stepping up pitches for cash call - report

* Saipem says mulling range of refinancing options

* None of the options on board's table at moment

* Shares end down 13.5 pct, hit lowest in over 2 months (Rewrites first paragraph, adds Saipem statement, banker comment, updates shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, June 4 Prospects of a share issue by Saipem sent shares in the Italian oil services group down more than 13 percent on Thursday after a report banks were pitching for work to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said investment banks had stepped up their lobbying to help lead a cash call at Saipem after the arrival of Stefano Cao as chief executive in April.

The paper said a decision on whether to go ahead or not would be taken after the summer, adding the cash call could be in the region of 1.5 billion euros.

Saipem, 43 percent owned by Italian oil major Eni, said in a statement it had been looking at various refinancing options for some time, including direct access to financial markets. But it added none of the options were currently being considered by the board.

"The company is saying nothing we didn't already know but it's woken up investors," a banker said, adding any issue would probably have to be priced at a 30 percent discount.

Saipem shares, which closed down 13.6 percent at 10.25 euros, have fallen more than 60 percent in the past two years after two profit warnings, a corruption probe in Algeria and bleak outlook leading to cost overruns and lost projects.

The stock fell as low at 10.2 euros, its lowest in more than two months.

Speculation of a possible cash call at Saipem to strengthen its balance sheet and make it easier to refinance debt has been circulating for some time. Last October the group's chief financial officer said he did not exclude a possible equity issue.

A banker who has worked with the group said he believed Saipem might need to raise between 1.5 billion and 2.0 billion euros from investors, but added it might also decide to sell assets or bring a partner on board to inject capital.

Any cash call by Saipem could be linked to Eni reducing its stake in the company. Eni has been mulling for some time the idea of cutting its holding to get around 4.4 billion euros of the service company's debt off its balance sheet.

In April it drafted in Cao as Saipem CEO to turn around the business where he spent nearly 25 years working and prepare it for a sale.

Last month, Eni Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia said the group had started to look again at cutting the Saipem stake. The plan had been put on hold in December due to adverse market conditions.

A Milan-based oil and gas analyst noted Saipem shares were not much higher now than six months ago. "If Eni wasn't happy with the Saipem price in December it won't be happy at this price and surely won't give its nod to a capital increase". ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Giancarlo Navach; Editing by David Holmes)