MILAN Dec 2 Saipem's biggest private
shareholder Dodge & Cox voted on Wednesday in favour of a 3.5
billion euro ($3.7 billion) capital increase designed to
strengthen the Italian oil contractor's balance sheet.
The U.S. investment company currently owns more than 12
percent of Saipem.
"It's an important signal... It means they share our
proposal," Saipem chairman Paolo Andrea Colombo said at a
shareholder meeting.
A majority of Saipem investors approved the cash call at the
meeting.
The oil contractor is controlled by a shareholder pact
comprising state-owned investment fund FSI and state-controlled
oil major Eni
($1 = 0.9438 euros)
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Stephen Jewkes;
editing by Francesca Landini)