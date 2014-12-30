Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Dec 30 The People's Bank of China owned 2.027 percent of Italian oil services group Saipem as of Dec. 18, a filing published by market watchdog Consob showed on Tuesday.
China's central bank has made a string of large investments in blue-chip Italian companies this year buying stakes of around 2 percent in car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, former telecoms incumbent Telecom Italia and cable maker Prysmian.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)