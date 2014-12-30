MILAN Dec 30 The People's Bank of China owned 2.027 percent of Italian oil services group Saipem as of Dec. 18, a filing published by market watchdog Consob showed on Tuesday.

China's central bank has made a string of large investments in blue-chip Italian companies this year buying stakes of around 2 percent in car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, former telecoms incumbent Telecom Italia and cable maker Prysmian.

