MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
MILAN Nov 22 Italian oil and gas services company Saipem has won engineering & construction contracts worth $800 million in Mexico and Australia, the group said in a statement on Thursday.
The contract in Mexico was awarded by a subsidiary of Transcanada for a pipeline in the Sinaloa State on the western coast of the country, Saipem said, adding the project will be completed in the fist quarter of 2016.
In Australia, the Italian company said it won an extension of works in the Gas Transmission Pipeline Project in Queensland. The project will be completed in 20 months.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.