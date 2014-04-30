UPDATE 5-U.S., Britain curb electronics on flights from Middle East, North Africa
* Top Democrat backs action despite concerns over Trump travel ban (Updates with White House spokesman, Democratic senator)
MILAN, April 30 Italian oil services group Saipem said on Wednesday it had won a contract to do offshore work for the Shah Deniz consortium in Azerbaijan worth an overall $1.8 billion.
In a statement Saipem said BP, in the name of the Shah Deniz consortium, had awarded a contract to a consortium comprising Saipem, Bos Shelf and Star Gulf. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
WELLINGTON, March 22 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.
March 21 Dominion Diamond , target of a $1.1 billion unsolicited bid, should run a formal sales process for the company and open its books to what could be several interested parties, Dominion's biggest shareholder told Reuters on Tuesday.