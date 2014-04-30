MILAN, April 30 Italian oil services group Saipem said on Wednesday it had won a contract to do offshore work for the Shah Deniz consortium in Azerbaijan worth an overall $1.8 billion.

In a statement Saipem said BP, in the name of the Shah Deniz consortium, had awarded a contract to a consortium comprising Saipem, Bos Shelf and Star Gulf. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)