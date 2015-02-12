(Adds editing credit, no changes to text)
MILAN Feb 12 Italian prosecutors have asked for
oil major Eni and its subsidiary Saipem to be
put on trial on charges Saipem paid bribes to win contracts in
Algeria, a judicial source said on Thursday.
Investigations into allegations that the oil service company
paid intermediaries 197 million euros ($224 million) to bag
contracts worth 8 billion euros with Algerian state-owned energy
group Sonatrach were completed in January.
Under Italian law, those potentially facing trial are
notified only when a judge sets a date for a hearing to decide
whether to bring the case to court or not.
Besides Eni and Saipem, the prosecutors have also asked for
eight individuals to be sent to trial, including former Eni CEO
Paolo Scaroni, the source said.
Eni and Saipem, which have previously denied any wrongdoing,
did not comment.
A spokesman for Scaroni said the one-time Eni head had
absolutely nothing to do with the accusations.
In Italian law, companies are responsible for the actions of
their managers and can be fined if found guilty.
Audits previously carried out by Eni and its 43 percent
owned subsidiary Saipem both found no evidence of illegal
conduct.
Eni, which has been operating in Algeria since 1981, has
extensive interests in the gas-rich country and holds a series
of gas exploration and development licenses.
Algeria is one of Italy's main gas suppliers and provides an
alternative source to Russian gas.
($1 = 0.8788 euros)
(Reporting Emilio Parodi, additional reporting and writing by
Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Keith Weir)