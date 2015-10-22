ROME Oct 22 Italy's market regulator Consob will look to give a quick answer to a series of questions on how oil major Eni must proceed to deconsolidate its oil sevice subsidiary Saipem, Consob's chief said on Thursday.

State-controlled Eni owns 43 percent of the Italian oil contractor and is looking to sell down its stake with a view to getting Saipem's debt off its balance sheet.

Consob's reply to the queries will be very fast, Giuseppe Vegas said in a parliamentary hearing.

"As I understand it Eni and Saipem want to separate rapidly," Vegas said.

Saipem is due to present a key turnaround plan next week which sources have said will involve a capital increase and a debt refinancing package. Eni is talking to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti about selling part of its Saipem stake, the sources said. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)