* Shares hit 20-year low, close below rights issue price
* Issue underwriters could be left holding unwanted stock
* Firm hit by low oil prices, legal claims, debt worries
By Stephen Jewkes and Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Feb 11 A plunge in oil prices and little
sign of recovery anytime soon have left Italian oil contractor
Saipem ill-prepared to cope with life independent from
former parent Eni, even after a 3.5 billion euro ($4 billion)
fundraising.
The much-needed money is essentially in the bank, as the
share sale to existing investors is underwritten by a financial
consortium and core investors including state fund FSI.
However, Saipem's shares closed below the offer price on
Thursday - the last day for shareholders to sign up - raising
the prospect that Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and the
consortium they lead will be left holding unwanted stock.
Some analysts say the plunge in Saipem stock to 20-year lows
is a sign that, even with new funds, investors are sceptical it
can thrive on its own in a struggling oil industry.
"Saipem was separated from Eni before its time... it's
unprepared for independence," said Bernstein oil analyst
Nicholas Green, who has an underperform rating on Saipem shares.
The future looked brighter when state-controlled Eni
set in motion plans to cut loose Saipem in July 2014,
with oil prices trading at around $110 per barrel.
Now they are close to 12-year lows under $30 a barrel, hit
last month when Eni finally sold part of its 43 percent stake in
Saipem to get 6.7 billion euros of gross debt off its own
balance sheet and sever its ties.
As well as leaving Saipem to raise funds from its investors,
that deal left it to negotiate bank loans to handle its new debt
pile, using its own Baa3/BBB- credit rating and not Eni's A
rating.
With crude prices showing little sign of recovery amid a
glut of supply and weakening demand, analysts are concerned oil
producers will cut back further on investments, hitting firms
such as Saipem that run drilling rigs and lay pipelines.
On Wednesday, credit ratings agency Moody's followed rival
S&P in saying it could downgrade Saipem's debt to "junk," citing
the risk of project cancellations and delays in an ailing
sector.
A Milan banker said any downgrade could make it tougher for
Saipem, which has already announced several profit warnings and
hefty cost cuts, to win new business.
In its share sale prospectus, Saipem said it might have to
review forecasts set last October - which included a market
recovery in 2017 - if oil prices remained under pressure.
"Saipem is saving costs. It may have to save more," said
Barclays analysts, with an underweight rating on Saipem shares.
There is also concern over a set of pending legal claims
proceedings, stemming in part from a corruption probe in
Algeria.
Barclays estimates net outstanding claims against Saipem are
around 700 million euros.
Saipem, meanwhile, has said it has had made 62 million euros
of provisions against potential future litigation payments of
126.4 million euros. Under accounting rules, companies do not
have to provision for claims they cannot reliably quantify.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)